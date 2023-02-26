News and First Alert Weather App
15th Annual Fishin’ for a Mission kicks-off on Lake Dubay

Fishin' for a Mission ice fishing tournament
Fishin' for a Mission ice fishing tournament(WSAW)
By Jade Flury
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 9:18 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MOSINEE, Wis. (WSAW) - The Fishin’ for a Mission ice fishing tournament is back for its 15th year. The annual fishing tournament raises money for the Children’s Miracle Network at the Marshfield Clinic.

Almost 1,200 people signed up for the mission to help hospitals.

“It’s a lot of fun. It raises money for a great cause. We do it for Marshfield Children’s Hospital, through the Children’s Miracle Network and then also St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital,” said Joe Malone, committee member of the Fishin’ for a Mission.

The Marshfield Clinic’s Children’s Miracle Network helps kids, like Michael Bluell who was diagnosed with stage 4S neuroblastoma when he was 2 years old.

“It was scary. A lot of unknowns at that time. He was our second child so when he was diagnosed with neuroblastoma it was a pretty scary time,” said Mike Bluell, Michael’s father.

Michael’s diagnosis led to multiple stays at Marshfield Children’s Hospital for 2 years.

“Michael went through a lot of rounds of chemo, stem cell transplants, and then a high dose chemo treatment,” Bluell.

With the help of the Children’s Miracle Network, Michael was able to make it onto Lake Dubay for the fishing tournament.

“It’s pretty cool. It’s a lot of people,” said Michael Bluell, a fisherman.

“Anything fishing, being outside, riding four-wheelers, playing basketball. He’s just truly an athletic kid that likes doing anything active,” said Mike Bluell.

The tournament organizers say they wouldn’t be able to help the hospitals with their sponsors.

“I mean we’ve had businesses just donate cash. We’ve had one business donate services, donate prizes, goods, and tickets. It’s amazing the support we get from the community and we’re just grateful for that,” said Malone.

