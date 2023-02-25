News and First Alert Weather App
UWSP hosts Hip-Hop Discourse event to promote culture and conversation

By Dominique O'Neill
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 10:10 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - An evening filled with conversation, performance, and freestyle. Native American Center Coordinator at UWSP Rachel Davis moderated the Hip-Hop Discourse event.

She said this is just another way for artists to express themselves. “I really think that dialogue is so important, and this is just a way to bring people together who share a passion and being able to talk about that passion and be a part of the future and where we’ve been in the past”, said Davis.

Hip-hop artist Wayne ‘Buggin’ Malone is a four-time music award winner and has been in hip-hop for over 30 years. Malone said his style of music motivates and talks about different social issues.

“A lot of issues that I express through hip-hop and I share through hip-hop to educate or to help somebody that’s going through what I’ve been through as a youth”, said Malone.

Malone and the other artists on hand said something like this is what’s needed to bring all communities together. “I appreciate being here and being able to express that with different cultures and different educators”, said Malone.

Davis added, ”I really think that hip-hop is something that unites a lot of cultures, I think it has a lot of power.”

