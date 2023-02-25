News and First Alert Weather App
Stevens Point Fire Department receives FEMA and U.S. Fire Administration Assistance to Firefighters grant

The Stevens Point Fire Department receives a FEMA and the U.S. Fire Administration Assistance to Firefighters Grant.(WSAW)
By Alicia Schumacher and Dominique O'Neill
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 8:55 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The Stevens Point Fire Department received a grant of over $200,000 to purchase new, self-contained breathing apparatuses.

The equipment is a device that allows firefighters to breathe in dangerous environments. The apparatuses currently at the fire department are expired after being in service for 15 years and are in desperate need of replacement.

Through the FEMA and U.S. Fire Administration Assistance to Firefighters Grant, the department is now able to make some long-awaited upgrades that could save lives.

“We desperately needed to upgrade equipment that was over 15 years old. It will provide our first responders, our firefighters, and EMS with the life-saving tools they need,” said Senator Patrick Testin.

Stevens Point Fire Chief J.B. Moody said, ”When we talk about the new state-of-the-art equipment that we have now and the capabilities that our firefighter-paramedics are gonna have when those alarms come in, we are able to serve the community better.”

The grant is the largest the fire department has ever received. Chief Moody added that he’s proud, but there is still more work to do.

