State wrestling day 2: 10 boys and girls wrestlers advance to the finals

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - 10 area boys and girls wrestlers scored victories in the semifinals to advance to the state wrestling finals Saturday night.

Two Marshfield wrestlers will be moving on. Caleb Dennee handled SPASH’s TJ Schierl with a 4-2 victory in 152 pounds. His teammate, Garrett Willuweit, took the next match on the same mat and won on a takedown in overtime in 160.

“Feels really, really good. I’ve put in so much work the last four years, my whole life. And just to have that dream come true. I can go become a state champ tomorrow,” Willuweit said.

Merrill’s Ryder Depies will have that chance as well in 195 pounds, securing a near fall on his way to a 9-1 major decision.

In Division 2, Neillsville/Greenwood/Loyal will be represented by two wrestlers. Luke Dux returns to the finals after a 7-3 decision in 126 pounds. His teammate will join him for the second year in a row, as Gunner Hoffmann pinned his opponent in 285 pounds in 2:55.

“I’m ecstatic to make the finals again. I broke my ankle 8 weeks ago, fractured it actually and just coming back from that, just ecstatic that I made the finals again,” Hoffman said.

North central Wisconisn is busy in Division 3, with a pair of Auburndale wrestlers leading the way. Colten Weiler used a near fall to an 11-1 major decision in 138 pounds. Sloan Welch will also join him in the finals, taking a 7-2 decision over Weyauwega Fremont’s Vanden Hoffman.

“It’s been a long time since we’ve had two kids in the finals. I know I got a big fan base behind me. Rooting for both of us,” Welch said.

Laona/Wabeno’s Ryan Roy has topped out in the semifinals two years in a row but he wouldn’t this year. The 170-pounder with a slim 3-2 decision to make his dream come true.

“It’s been a dream forever to make the state finals and compete for a state title. To finally punch through, I lost in the semis the last two years, finally got it done this year,” Roy said.

Wittenberg-Birnamwood’s David Gauderman wasted no time defending his top ranking in 285 pounds, dominating his opponent on the way to a pin in 1:39.

On the girls side, Wausau West’s Savannah Danielson pinned her opponent in 4:27 to become the lone girls representative from the NewsChannel 7 viewing area.

“I didn’t get to wrestle much at all this season because I dislocated my elbow at the beginning of the season, but I’m back and I’m ready to go for tomorrow,” Danielson said.

Antigo’s Alexandra Hofrichter was expected to also represent the area, but she lost for her first loss in Wisconsin in two years.

The March of Champions will be at 5:30 pm on Saturday, with the matches starting shortly after. NewsChannel 7 will have full coverage from the meet on NewsChannel 7 at 10.

