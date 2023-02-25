St. Anne hosts first fish fry since pandemic began

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - St. Anne’s was nearly at max capacity for their first fish fry since the pandemic, and the first one of the new lent season. They started prepping Wednesday and didn’t stop until around 4 p.m.

For 68 years, St. Anne’s has been hosting these fish fries. “We are so proud of our fish fries. This is the first time we’ve had them now since before the pandemic, so we’re excited to be back and doing all of this, and we have wonderful volunteers,” said organizer Cecelia Sliwicki.

Father Tom Lindner of St. Anne Catholic Parish says people love these fish fries and he is happy to bring this tradition back to the community.

“It’s just a great Lenton experience. Folks working together giving people from the community a chance to come and spend, eat, and share a good meal together,” said Father Lindner.

He said the fish at St. Anne comes with history compared to some other fish fries in Wisconsin.

“The recipe, we are told, comes from a very famous Stevens Point restaurant called The Hot Fish Shop and the story is that the owners gave one of our former pastors the recipe,” said Father Lindner.

The best part is you don’t have to be Catholic to enjoy this Wisconsin staple. “This fish fry, well it’s a Catholic Parish is for everybody, and we invite everyone to come, have a good meal, and share this experience with us,” said Father Lindner.

The St. Anne Fish Fry ended at 7 p.m. but if you’re not a fan of fish, they also offer mac n cheese, potato salad, and much more. They even have an assortment of desserts

