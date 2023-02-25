News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

St. Anne hosts first fish fry since pandemic began

First fish fry at St. Anne since the pandemic.
First fish fry at St. Anne since the pandemic.(WSAW Hailey Clevenger)
By Hailey Clevenger
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 8:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - St. Anne’s was nearly at max capacity for their first fish fry since the pandemic, and the first one of the new lent season. They started prepping Wednesday and didn’t stop until around 4 p.m.

For 68 years, St. Anne’s has been hosting these fish fries. “We are so proud of our fish fries. This is the first time we’ve had them now since before the pandemic, so we’re excited to be back and doing all of this, and we have wonderful volunteers,” said organizer Cecelia Sliwicki.

Father Tom Lindner of St. Anne Catholic Parish says people love these fish fries and he is happy to bring this tradition back to the community.

“It’s just a great Lenton experience. Folks working together giving people from the community a chance to come and spend, eat, and share a good meal together,” said Father Lindner.

He said the fish at St. Anne comes with history compared to some other fish fries in Wisconsin.

“The recipe, we are told, comes from a very famous Stevens Point restaurant called The Hot Fish Shop and the story is that the owners gave one of our former pastors the recipe,” said Father Lindner.

The best part is you don’t have to be Catholic to enjoy this Wisconsin staple. “This fish fry, well it’s a Catholic Parish is for everybody, and we invite everyone to come, have a good meal, and share this experience with us,” said Father Lindner.

The St. Anne Fish Fry ended at 7 p.m. but if you’re not a fan of fish, they also offer mac n cheese, potato salad, and much more. They even have an assortment of desserts

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Human remains were found in the home which was destroyed by fire early Thursday morning
Investigation ongoing in deadly Elderon house fire
Frank Wierzbanowski
Document reveals reason why D.C. Everest SRO was on leave, and then retired
Snowfall Totals
First Alert Weather: Snow showers end on Thursday afternoon
A snowplow was rear-ended by a semi-truck on Highway 29 in Chippewa County on Feb. 23, 2023.
Semi-truck crashes into snow plow in Chippewa County Thursday morning
7 D1 boys, 4 Girls from north central Wisconsin advance to state wrestling semifinals

Latest News

St. Anne hosts first Fish Fry since pandemic
St. Anne hosts first Fish Fry since pandemic
The Stevens Point Fire Department receives a FEMA and the U.S. Fire Administration Assistance...
Stevens Point Fire Department receives FEMA and U.S. Fire Administration Assistance to Firefighters grant
ukraine year anniversary
Historians weigh in on one-year mark of Russia invading Ukraine
When the war between Russia and Ukraine began this time last year, a Marathon County couple...
Marathon County couple reflects on Ukrainian resiliency through past local projects