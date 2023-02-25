News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Historians weigh in on one-year mark of Russia invading Ukraine

ukraine year anniversary
ukraine year anniversary(wwbt)
By Jade Flury
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 6:47 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Friday marked the one-year anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Since Feb. 24, 2022, the United States has committed more than $32 billion dollars to Ukraine.

”The Russian military has begun a brutal assault on the people of Ukraine, without provocation, without justification, without necessity,” said President Joe Biden in 2022.

Jeff Leigh, a history professor at UW-Stevens Point in Wausau, has been studying the region for 30 years. He believes the invasion was because Russian President Vladimir Putin is trying to make a name for himself.

”I think our best explanation to date is that Vladimir Putin wanted to go down in Russian history, along with the other people that he considered to be great in Russian history by expanding the state’s borders,” said Leigh.

”Now a year into it, I would use the word ‘unexpected.’ It is unexpected that the Russian government and the Russian military performed so ridiculously badly. Totally incompetent,” Leigh added.

The invasion also caused a trickle-down effect worldwide. ”Russia’s decision to invade caused a response from most of the rest of the world, which led to higher gas prices,” said Leigh.

In April, the U.S. was organizing the delivery of supplies and military equipment to Ukraine. Leigh said, ”A more prosperous Ukraine. A more democratic Ukraine. A freer Ukraine tied to the European Union, tied to the international community will be to everyone’s benefit.”

Recently, the war has slowed down as both countries plan their next moves and numerous countries offer plans for a cease-fire and resolution to the war.

”Since that time, things have slowed down. Both sides are regrouping, both are re-arming. There is a Russian push in the east now but it’s going remarkably badly,” said Leigh.

Professor Leigh said the war could go on for years. However, he expects Ukraine to continue getting stronger as Russia gets weaker.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Human remains were found in the home which was destroyed by fire early Thursday morning
Investigation ongoing in deadly Elderon house fire
Frank Wierzbanowski
Document reveals reason why D.C. Everest SRO was on leave, and then retired
Snowfall Totals
First Alert Weather: Snow showers end on Thursday afternoon
A snowplow was rear-ended by a semi-truck on Highway 29 in Chippewa County on Feb. 23, 2023.
Semi-truck crashes into snow plow in Chippewa County Thursday morning
7 D1 boys, 4 Girls from north central Wisconsin advance to state wrestling semifinals

Latest News

When the war between Russia and Ukraine began this time last year, a Marathon County couple...
Marathon County couple reflects on Ukrainian resiliency through past local projects
Possible First Alert Weather Day Monday for a mixed bag of precipitation.
First Alert Weather: Warming for the weekend, wintry mix possible Monday
Aerial shot of Crandon Int'l Raceway
Crandon International Raceway releases 2023 event, camping reservation schedule
Frank Wierzbanowski
Document reveals reason why D.C. Everest SRO was on leave, and then retired