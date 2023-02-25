Historians weigh in on one-year mark of Russia invading Ukraine

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Friday marked the one-year anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Since Feb. 24, 2022, the United States has committed more than $32 billion dollars to Ukraine.

”The Russian military has begun a brutal assault on the people of Ukraine, without provocation, without justification, without necessity,” said President Joe Biden in 2022.

Jeff Leigh, a history professor at UW-Stevens Point in Wausau, has been studying the region for 30 years. He believes the invasion was because Russian President Vladimir Putin is trying to make a name for himself.

”I think our best explanation to date is that Vladimir Putin wanted to go down in Russian history, along with the other people that he considered to be great in Russian history by expanding the state’s borders,” said Leigh.

”Now a year into it, I would use the word ‘unexpected.’ It is unexpected that the Russian government and the Russian military performed so ridiculously badly. Totally incompetent,” Leigh added.

The invasion also caused a trickle-down effect worldwide. ”Russia’s decision to invade caused a response from most of the rest of the world, which led to higher gas prices,” said Leigh.

In April, the U.S. was organizing the delivery of supplies and military equipment to Ukraine. Leigh said, ”A more prosperous Ukraine. A more democratic Ukraine. A freer Ukraine tied to the European Union, tied to the international community will be to everyone’s benefit.”

Recently, the war has slowed down as both countries plan their next moves and numerous countries offer plans for a cease-fire and resolution to the war.

”Since that time, things have slowed down. Both sides are regrouping, both are re-arming. There is a Russian push in the east now but it’s going remarkably badly,” said Leigh.

Professor Leigh said the war could go on for years. However, he expects Ukraine to continue getting stronger as Russia gets weaker.

