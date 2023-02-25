Mosinee hockey tops Lakeland in sectional finals, qualifies for state
The trip to state marks Mosinee’s first since 2008
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 4:01 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MOSINEE, Wis. (WSAW) - The Mosinee hockey team is headed to state for the first time since 2008 after their 2-1 win over Lakeland Union Saturday in Mosinee.
It’ll be Mosinee’s fourth-ever trip to state and just their second since 1992. The State Hockey Tournament begins Thursday at Bob Suter’s Capitol Ice Arena in Middleton.
