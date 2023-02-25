News and First Alert Weather App
Mosinee hockey tops Lakeland in sectional finals, qualifies for state

The trip to state marks Mosinee’s first since 2008
Mosinee qualifies for state for the first time since 2008.
Mosinee qualifies for state for the first time since 2008.(WSAW)
By Ben Helwig and Nolan Bulmahn
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 4:01 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MOSINEE, Wis. (WSAW) - The Mosinee hockey team is headed to state for the first time since 2008 after their 2-1 win over Lakeland Union Saturday in Mosinee.

It’ll be Mosinee’s fourth-ever trip to state and just their second since 1992. The State Hockey Tournament begins Thursday at Bob Suter’s Capitol Ice Arena in Middleton.

