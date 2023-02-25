Marathon County couple reflects on Ukrainian resiliency through past local projects

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - When the war between Russia and Ukraine began this time last year, a Marathon County couple reflected on their experiences working with Ukrainians rebuilding from the fall of the Soviet Union.

Joyce and James Schneider were part of a program in the mid-90s. The Volunteer Overseas Cooperative Assistance was a grant program from the U.S. Department of State which functioned through Georgetown University and partnered with North Central Technical College. Agriculture professors worked with Ukrainian farmers to teach them techniques to help them operate their own private farms.

At the time, many farmers had worked as part of the large, government collective farms where each individual did one very specific job, but would not be taught about the other elements of the operation.

“The joke was that if you had a dairy farm there, you could feed the cows, not know anything about them, and you wouldn’t know that the cow was dead until you milked it,” James laughed. “Because somebody else did the milking.”

James said he taught a lot of general agriculture topics. Joyce added they also taught a lot about record keeping, as only one person was in charge of that previously. Wisconsin’s land and climate are similar to much of Ukraine, so the crops and techniques matched well.

The Ukrainians at the time were also trying to adapt the large farm equipment from the collectives to their smaller, private farms.

“When it came time to going back, and they’re claiming their farms and doing small farming, again, the machinery wouldn’t fit, because it was so huge,” Joyce explained. “So they took all the parts, I took things apart and created things that would work for them. It was amazing. They’re very innovative and very creative.”

People there dealt with a lot of post-conflict infrastructure. Joyce said the power would go out frequently and many modern conveniences, like grocery stores were not widely available.

In the early 2000s, the couple also participated in more programs through NTC, including an entrepreneurship program where they hosted people in Wausau as they worked for a period of time to gain experience.

The Schneiders kept a guest book with photos and information from all of the people they hosted at their home. In the middle is a farmer from Ukraine. The Schneiders took him to The Great Dane in Wausau to do some beer tasting. It left an impression on him and he hosted them for a beer tasting when they visited a few years later. (WSAW)

The Schneiders got to visit Ukraine again in 2003 and said the country had transformed from their previous visits in 1995 and 1996.

They said the buildings were transformed. A subway was turned into a booming underground mall. Flowers grew everywhere. One of the people they had hosted was excited to show his town had a new grocery store. Watching that rebuilding and stabilization, to now watching more destruction and death is heartbreaking.

“They had so much pride or have so much pride,” Joyce expressed. “I mean, they still do all of them in their country, and they’ve come such a long way.”

She continued the news coverage, “it’s pretty hard to watch and I have to limit how much I watch.”

Since many of the people they had worked with they spoke with through a translator, they have not kept in touch with many of the people they had hosted. They are encouraged that the resettlement agency in Wausau is helping resettle Ukrainians, however, and are confident in Ukrainians’ resilience whenever the conflict comes to an end.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.