Long-term COVID infections could lead to prolonged health problems

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - COVID as well as heart problems, are associated with long-term covid infection. After the infection goes away, the effects on the heart still linger.

A cardiologist at Marshfield Clinic said around 20 to 30 percent of patients with cardiac symptoms, that up to 30 to 40 percent of them will have lingering COVID symptoms.

Shereif Rezkalla, cardiologist, Marshfield Medical Center said, ”27 to 30 percent in various years, so around 1-in-3 who get COVID will be having a heart complaint or a manifestation, that’s not good. In Wisconsin, people that had the booster are around 22 percent which is a very low percentage.”

He said in Wisconsin, around 65 to 70 percent of people are scared or concerned about getting the vaccine, but Rezkalla said getting the booster is highly recommended.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.