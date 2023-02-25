News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Long-term COVID infections could lead to prolonged health problems

By Dominique O'Neill
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 9:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - COVID as well as heart problems, are associated with long-term covid infection. After the infection goes away, the effects on the heart still linger.

A cardiologist at Marshfield Clinic said around 20 to 30 percent of patients with cardiac symptoms, that up to 30 to 40 percent of them will have lingering COVID symptoms.

Shereif Rezkalla, cardiologist, Marshfield Medical Center said, ”27 to 30 percent in various years, so around 1-in-3 who get COVID will be having a heart complaint or a manifestation, that’s not good. In Wisconsin, people that had the booster are around 22 percent which is a very low percentage.”

He said in Wisconsin, around 65 to 70 percent of people are scared or concerned about getting the vaccine, but Rezkalla said getting the booster is highly recommended.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Human remains were found in the home which was destroyed by fire early Thursday morning
Investigation ongoing in deadly Elderon house fire
Frank Wierzbanowski
Document reveals reason why D.C. Everest SRO was on leave, and then retired
Snowfall Totals
First Alert Weather: Snow showers end on Thursday afternoon
A snowplow was rear-ended by a semi-truck on Highway 29 in Chippewa County on Feb. 23, 2023.
Semi-truck crashes into snow plow in Chippewa County Thursday morning
7 D1 boys, 4 Girls from north central Wisconsin advance to state wrestling semifinals

Latest News

Laona/Wabeno's Ryan Roy celebrates a victory in the state semifinals.
State wrestling day 2: 10 boys and girls wrestlers advance to the finals
UWSP Hip Hop Discourse Event
UWSP Hip Hop Discourse Event
An evening filled with conversation, performance, and freestyle at UWSP
UWSP hosts Hip-Hop Discourse event to promote culture and conversation
1 dead in Onieda County snowmobile crash
Possible First Alert Weather Day Monday for a mixed bag of precipitation.
First Alert Weather: Warming for the weekend, wintry mix possible Monday