First Alert Weather Day: Monday morning to Monday evening for accumulating ice & some snow

A winter storm will producing freezing rain, a wintry mix, and snow in much of North Central Wisconsin. Hazardous travel conditions expected.
First Alert Weather Day from early Monday morning to Monday evening.
By Jeremy Tabin
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 3:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A First Alert Weather Day has been issued from early Monday morning to Monday evening for North Central Wisconsin as a winter storm brings a mix of wintry precipitation to the region. The morning, midday, and evening commutes on Monday will be impacted. Scattered power outages are possible due to the weight of ice on powerlines and gusty winds up to 40 mph.

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for much of the area from early Monday morning to Monday...
Moderate impacts from snow, winds, and power outages, while a high risk of impacts due to ice.
A winter storm that has been impacting California this weekend will transition to the east across the SW U.S. and then turn to the NE heading toward the Upper Midwest for Monday. Freezing rain and a wintry mix are forecast to shift into Central Wisconsin early Monday morning before daybreak. Ice-covered roads and hazardous travel conditions are anticipated heading out the door for the AM commute on Monday. The freezing rain/wintry mix will overspread the Northwoods by mid-morning, also leading to treacherous travel. As the morning goes along, temperatures may rise enough south of Highway 10 for freezing rain to change over to rain. However, from Highway 10 north to Highway 64, freezing rain and sleet will continue into midday Monday. Farther north in the region, the wintry mix Monday morning will change over to snow around midday. Snow is likely for the rest of Monday afternoon into the evening in the Northwoods, tapering off mid to late evening.

Ice accumulations of .10" to .50" or more are possible on Monday morning into the midday hours.
Freezing rain will move into the region Monday morning.
Freezing rain, wintry mix, or snow expected Monday morning.
Wind gusts up to 40 mph are expected on Monday.
Chillier air will then work back into the region from north to south Monday afternoon, dropping temperatures to near or slightly below freezing, and causing a transition from a wintry mix or rain south, over to periods of snow or snow showers in Central Wisconsin. The flakes are also expected to taper off during the evening hours.

A wintry mix or rain will change to snow across the region from north to south on Monday midday...
Snow or snow showers will take place Monday evening.
Snowfall of 3-5" possible north, 1-3" central, and less than 1" south on Monday afternoon into...
The potential exists for ice accumulations of .10″ to .50″ are possible, particularly in Central Wisconsin, while a tenth of an inch or less of ice is anticipated in the Northwoods. Snowfall Monday into Monday evening will range from 3-5″ north of Wausau, 1-3″ from Highway 29 to Highway 10, including Wausau, Marshfield & Stevens Point, with a coating to 1″ possible farther south later Monday afternoon into the evening.

Roads on Monday will range from icy and slippery in the morning, to snow-covered and icy in the afternoon through the evening Monday. Overall, travel will be hazardous for much of Monday. In addition, winds will be gusty, up to 40 mph at times. The strong winds in combination with the weight of ice on tree branches and power lines could lead to scattered power outages in the region.

Scattered power outages are anticipated on Monday.
If you must travel, be prepared for the slick and treacherous conditions. Slow down, allow plenty of extra distance between your vehicle and those around you, brake sooner than usual at a gradual pace, and drive with extreme caution.

Stay up to date with the First Alert Weather App and here at wsaw.com.

