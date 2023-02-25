Auburndale, Wittenberg-Birnamwood, Wausau West and Marshfield all advance in girls’ regionals

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The girls’ basketball postseason ramped up Friday night with regional semifinal action. In local action, several area teams booked their spot in the regional finals.

First, in D4, #4 Auburndale put up a dominant performance by besting #5 Marathon 56-37. The Eagles used a strong second half to eliminate the Red Raiders. Auburndale will now face one-seed Saint Mary Catholic in the regional final Saturday night.

In the same D4 bracket, #3 Wittenberg-Birnamwood picked up a convincing win by toppling #6 Stratford 53-26. The Lady Chargers trailed by one in the first half before ending the first frame on an 18-2 run. They’ll travel to face #2 Westfield in the regional final Saturday.

In D1, Wausau West survived in overtime as a seven-seed, beating #10 Appleton East 73-70 to keep their season alive. Despite Patriots’ senior Sammi Beyer burying a three-pointer to tie the game at the buzzer to end regulation, Lexie White helped carry the Warriors in the extra period to nab the win. Wausau West will play #2 Superior Saturday evening.

Finally, in other D1 action, #6 Marshfield blew out #11 Holmen at home to roll into the regional finals. The 65-41 win gives the Tigers a date Saturday night against #3 Hortonville.

