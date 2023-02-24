News and First Alert Weather App
Tow bans lifted throughout central Wisconsin

Tow bans are issued to keep tow truck drivers and police safe in bad weather
By Jade Flury
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 7:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Tow truck companies are hitting the streets again now that towing bans have been lifted and it’s been a busy day for drivers. Towing bans are put in place to keep police and tow truck drivers safe in bad weather.

The Portage County Sheriff’s Office said most drivers took the safe route overnight, with minimal crashes and injuries being reported. That still didn’t keep cars from sliding off of roadways though.

Portage County Sheriff Mike Lukas said it was a relatively safe night, “With the two to four inches the first day, we had quite a few going into the ditch and stranded motorists. Last night was not nearly as bad.”

Of course, safety is a priority, but tow truck operator Ben Gaboda said the tow bans can make their job tougher later on. ”It’s unfortunate when you do put your car into the ditch but us as first responders, getting to the scene, we need to be protected out there as well,” said Gaboda.

He added, ”When they do put the tow bans on, the cars do get drifted in or frozen in so it makes it harder when you have to dig around them to properly hook up to remove the vehicle safely without doing any more damage.”

Now that the towing ban has been lifted though, tow operators can get back to doing their jobs. ”There are several still out there in the ditches that will be pulled out after the tow ban’s lifted this afternoon,” said Sheriff Lukas.

Gaboda also said that he hopes drivers slow down to give him and the other crews room to do their jobs and that speed limits are intended for dry conditions.

