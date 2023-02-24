Tickets still available to see Bob Zany on Saturday at Rib River

MARATHON, Wis. (WSAW) - If you’re looking for a break from the snow and are ready for some laughs, tickets are still available to see Bob Zany this weekend.

Zany is a regular on The Bob and Tom Show and he’s appeared on more than 1,000 national tv shows, including The Tonight Show and Last Comic Standing.

Bob Zany will perform Saturday, Feb 25 at Rib River by Accentu. The doors open at 5:30 p.m. The show starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets include a pizza buffet. Click here to buy tickets online. Rib River is located by 135737 Highway 29 in Marathon.

Bob Zany to perform Saturday in Marathon (WSAW)

