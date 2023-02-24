News and First Alert Weather App
Ten D2 and D3 boys from north central Wisconsin advance to wrestling semifinals

(WBAY)
By Ben Helwig
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 2:49 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Ten boys wrestlers from D2 and D3 schools in north central Wisconsin have advanced to the semifinals at the Individual State Wrestling Tournament in Madison.

In D2, the top-ranked wrestler at 126, Luke Dux of Neillsville-Greenwood-Loyal continued his quest for a state title by defeating William Penn of Ellsworth by a 9-2 decision. He’ll face Blakelee Bastien of Ellsworth in the semifinals Friday night. Dux’s teammate Gunner Hoffmann is also moving. The fellow top-ranked wrestler won by pin at 285 over Ben Roman of Sturgeon Bay/Sevastopol. Hoffmann faces Issac Bunker of Monroe for a spot in the finals.

Elsewhere in D2, Medford’s Logan Kawa won with an emphatic pin in the quarterfinals, topping Martin Luther’s L’Shawn Taylor. Kawa will now face Braeden Scoles of Kewaskum in the semifinals Friday evening.

In D3, two Auburndale wrestlers are moving on as Colton Weiler and Sloan Welch are both moving on. Both ranked second coming in, Weiler won by an 11-2 major decision over Caden Lindner of Iowa-Grant, while Welch pinned Devin Otto of Coleman. Weiler will get a sectionals-rematch against Dominic Leintz of Clear Lake in the semifinals while Welch will see Vanden Hoffmann of Weyaweuga-Fremont.

There are five other D3 wrestlers moving on, David Gaudermann of Wittenberg-Birnamwood won by a pin at 285 over Kain Otto of Coleman. The number-one-ranked wrestler advances to face Ty Monfries of Westfield Area in the semis. At 106, Marathon freshman Blake Underwood continues his stellar first year at the high school level. He topped Jayden Geier of Westby by a 5-0 decision and now faces Aidan Gruenenfelder of Pecatonica/Argyle Friday night. Eliasi Glinsk of Crandon picked up a big win at 132. He topped Marathon’s Dylan Dodson with a pin and now will wrestle Ian Crapp of Fennimore. At 170, Stratford’s Carter Lueck roars on after topping Peter Kuchta of Coleman 6-4. He’ll battle David Malin of Aquinas. Lastly, Lasona/Wabeno senior Ryan Roy is onto the semifinals after pinning Nathan Blaschke of Fennimore. He’ll face Toren Vandenbush of Random Lake for a spot in the finals.

The Individual State Wrestling semifinals begin Friday night at 7:00 p.m.

