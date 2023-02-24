News and First Alert Weather App
One person injured in house fire in the town of Knowlton

By WSAW Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 7:16 AM CST
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - One person was injured in an overnight fire in the town of Knowlton.

Officials say the fire broke out at around 10 p.m. Thursday night in a two-story home. Officials say the injured person is receiving medical treatment. Everyone in the home at the time of the fire has been accounted for, including one pet that was outside and secured by a neighbor.

A damage estimate was not available and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Fire officials say the scene was cleared at around 2:44 a.m. Friday.

- Bob Zany Live In Studio!
- 7 Things You Need to Know 02-24-23
Winter Recreation set to Resume
Snowmobile season set to resume soon
Fresh snow brings renewed excitement for area snowmobile riders, clubs