News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Mystery sphere found on beach in Japan

A mystery sphere was found on a beach in Japan this week. (Source: TV ASAHI)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 5:23 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A mysterious metal sphere spotted on a beach in Japan prompted a response by the bomb squad earlier this week.

Officials in Hamamatsu City in Japan said police were called to the Enshuhama Beach area regarding a large unknown object seen in the sand.

Aerial views on Tuesday showed what appeared to be a massive metal sphere on the beach.

Japan’s public broadcaster NHK reported that after careful examination the object was deemed not a threat. However, no further information was shared as to what the sphere was or where it came from.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Human remains were found in the home which was destroyed by fire early Thursday morning
Investigation ongoing in deadly Elderon house fire
Snowfall Totals
First Alert Weather: Snow showers end on Thursday afternoon
A snowplow was rear-ended by a semi-truck on Highway 29 in Chippewa County on Feb. 23, 2023.
Semi-truck crashes into snow plow in Chippewa County Thursday morning
Residents react after a parking garage partially collapsed in Glendale, Wisconsin. (WTMJ)
Part of mall parking garage collapses in suburban Milwaukee
Andrew Peters, 28
Family says Marshfield native died in action in Ukraine

Latest News

When the war between Russia and Ukraine began this time last year, a Marathon County couple...
Marathon County couple reflects on Ukrainian resiliency through past local projects
Volunteer Larry Culler helps load water into a car in East Palestine, Ohio, as cleanup from the...
After Ohio train wreck, Biden orders door-to-door checks
Black History Month Graphic
Local News Live: Black History Month Roundup
Possible First Alert Weather Day Monday for a mixed bag of precipitation.
First Alert Weather: Warming for the weekend, wintry mix possible Monday