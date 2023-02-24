Marathon County snowmobile trails reopen Friday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Marathon County Snowmobile Trails, Zones 1, 2, 3, and 5 will reopen effective Friday at 12 p.m.

Zones 4 and 6 will remain closed until further notice.

Trail conditions are good, but be advised of potential ice, especially on corners and hills. Snow is powdery, so may blow and drift. Use caution on creek/water crossings.

The Marathon County Parks, Recreation, and Forestry Department reminds riders to please stay off closed trails. Off-Trail riding is trespassing and may result in the loss of trails and/or citations.

Respect closed trails, private property, and the efforts of our volunteer snowmobile clubs.

Snowmobile trail zone map for Marathon County (WSAW)

