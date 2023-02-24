News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Majority of snowmobile trails in Wood County to open by Saturday

(WCAX)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 10:40 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOOD COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - The majority of snowmobile trails in Wood County will be open by this weekend.

Most trails opened at 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 24. Yellow River Riders will open its trails at 8 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 25. Vesper Snow Drifter section of trail starting at intersection 8, State Highway 73 south to State Highway 54 remains closed.

Click here to view a trail map. Trail conditions vary greatly.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Human remains were found in the home which was destroyed by fire early Thursday morning
Investigation ongoing in deadly Elderon house fire
Snowfall Totals
First Alert Weather: Snow showers end on Thursday afternoon
A snowplow was rear-ended by a semi-truck on Highway 29 in Chippewa County on Feb. 23, 2023.
Semi-truck crashes into snow plow in Chippewa County Thursday morning
Residents react after a parking garage partially collapsed in Glendale, Wisconsin. (WTMJ)
Part of mall parking garage collapses in suburban Milwaukee
Andrew Peters, 28
Family says Marshfield native died in action in Ukraine

Latest News

Aristotle Wurtz is accused of trying to kill his mother in Fond du Lac
Fond du Lac man charged with attacking mother with hammer
Bob Zany
Tickets still available to see Bob Zany on Saturday at Rib River
Fire reported at mobile home in Weston
Morning fire causes damage to mobile home in Weston
- Bob Zany Live In Studio!
- Bob Zany Live In Studio!