Majority of snowmobile trails in Wood County to open by Saturday

WOOD COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - The majority of snowmobile trails in Wood County will be open by this weekend.

Most trails opened at 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 24. Yellow River Riders will open its trails at 8 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 25. Vesper Snow Drifter section of trail starting at intersection 8, State Highway 73 south to State Highway 54 remains closed.

Click here to view a trail map. Trail conditions vary greatly.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.