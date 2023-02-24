Fresh snow brings renewed excitement for area snowmobile riders, clubs

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The snowmobile season is looking like more of a reality than an afterthought after 12 inches of snow fell in the area over the last couple of days. More than enough to re-open most of the trails in Marathon County.

“We would like to have an eight to ten-inch base to get the trails open and have more than covered that now with the snowfall that we recently received here in the last two days. I think once we are packed down and ready to go it will be safe and ready for everyone to go out and have some fun”, said Allan Zarht, Trailmates Snowmobile Club.

Zarht said the snowmobile season usually begins in late December and runs through late February, but the season simply hasn’t panned out that way. “We lost most of our snow that we had earlier in the season. We’re kind of starting over again, but it is more than enough. We just have to get it spread out and make it safe,” said Zarht.

Frequent snowmobile riders like David Nething said it’s great to see this much snow.

“I’m super excited. I know at the beginning of the season there it was a little iffy, but then mother nature blessed us with a bunch of snow and we are ready to get back out there and start ripping up those trails again”, added Nething.

He and many other riders are making sure to enjoy the outdoors while it’s possible. Nething said he’s excited and it’s a fantastic feeling to once again wake up in the morning and get out on the freshly groomed trails.

