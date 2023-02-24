News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

First responders stay ready no matter the weather conditions

SAFER has 4WD vehicles at all stations to help them reach people who need help
By Emily Davies and Sean White
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 6:38 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RIB MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WSAW) - Winter storms can create unpredictable dangers and while some kids enjoyed a nice snow day, others don’t get to share in that luxury including first responders.

Crews have to respond to all sorts of calls no matter how much snow falls and they always make sure they’re ready to go.

“Typically, on a typical day, our people come in and they try to get here around 15 minutes early. Days like this I’ll see people come in about 30 minutes early or maybe a little bit earlier depending on how far away from the fire station they live,” said SAFER Deputy Fire Chief Eric Lang.

Each SAFER station has at least one 4-wheel drive vehicle so crews can reach anyone in any weather condition. If there’s too much snow, they use city plows or even attach plows to their own vehicles to get crews out to the more rural areas.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snowfall Totals
First Alert Weather: Snow showers end on Thursday afternoon
Suspect in armed robbery
Wood County Sheriff’s Department tells armed robbery suspect to turn himself in
Human remains were found in the home which was destroyed by fire early Thursday morning
Investigation ongoing in deadly Elderon house fire
Fatal crash generic
2 dead in crash on Highway A in Oneida County
The former Gordman's location has been vacant since 2020
Sportsman’s Warehouse moving into vacant Gordman’s location in Rib Mountain

Latest News

FILE - The Republican National Committee logo is shown on the stage as crew members work at the...
Republicans set opening presidential debate for August
Human remains were found in the home which was destroyed by fire early Thursday morning
Investigation ongoing in deadly Elderon house fire
SAFER has 4WD vehicles at all stations to get to people who need help
First responders ready to go despite weather conditions
Human remains were found in the home which was destroyed by fire early Thursday morning
Weather posed challenges for firefighters that extinguished deadly Elderon house fire