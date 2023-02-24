First responders stay ready no matter the weather conditions

RIB MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WSAW) - Winter storms can create unpredictable dangers and while some kids enjoyed a nice snow day, others don’t get to share in that luxury including first responders.

Crews have to respond to all sorts of calls no matter how much snow falls and they always make sure they’re ready to go.

“Typically, on a typical day, our people come in and they try to get here around 15 minutes early. Days like this I’ll see people come in about 30 minutes early or maybe a little bit earlier depending on how far away from the fire station they live,” said SAFER Deputy Fire Chief Eric Lang.

Each SAFER station has at least one 4-wheel drive vehicle so crews can reach anyone in any weather condition. If there’s too much snow, they use city plows or even attach plows to their own vehicles to get crews out to the more rural areas.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.