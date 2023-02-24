First Alert Weather: Warming for the weekend, wintry mix possible Monday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Colder air settles in for Friday, dropping wind chill values down to 10 to 15 below for the morning hours. A brief snow shower possible late Friday into early Saturday, dumping 1-2 inches of snow over North-Central Wisconsin. Not as chilly over the upcoming weekend, with highs warming back into the 30s. The following weather maker arrives Monday, looking to bring impactful weather for many as ice accumulations will be possible.

Colder with single digits wind chills Friday, highs in the mid to upper teens (WSAW)

Make sure to wear the extra layers Friday as daytime wind chills remain in the single digits. Partly cloudy skies with highs near the mid to upper teens. We’re not done with snow just yet. A rouge band of snow to move in overnight around midnight, dumping 1-2 inches of snowfall over North-Central Wisconsin. Snow band should be cleared out before wake up hours Saturday.

Snow moving in for late Friday night, producing another 1-2 inches (WSAW)

Remaining a tad chilly Saturday with daytime wind chills in the teens, and highs near the mid-20s. A mix of sun and clouds. Much of the same for Sunday, with mainly sunny skies and warmer highs in the mid-30s.

The weekend forecast will feature a warm up to the 30s by Sunday. (WSAW)

Next weather maker moving in for Monday morning (WSAW)

Impactful weather is possible at the start of the work week, Monday. This system depends on temperatures in regards to the type of precipitation. Freezing rain possible after midnight through Monday morning over Central Wisconsin. South of the freezing rain, widespread rain showers will fall, possibly accumulating an inch of rainfall. Localized street flooding is possible as snow covers drains. Likely seeing a switchover to a wintry mix for the afternoon or evening, featuring snow, freezing rain, and rainfall over the state. Snow across Northern Wisconsin as the system exits. A First Alert Weather Day may be issued for Monday morning as ice accumulations during the morning commute can be hazardous over North Central Wisconsin.

Rain and freezing rain to move in Monday morning commute (WSAW)

A switchover to snow showers for Monday evening (WSAW)

