Document reveals reason why D.C. Everest SRO was on leave, and then retired

WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - We now know the reason a DC Everest Senior High School school resource Officer abruptly retired.

Former officer Frank Wierzbanowski was placed on administrative leave in November. He retired on Dec. 7.

During the initial investigation, Everest Metro Police Chief Clay Schulz said the leave was due to an internal review for possible policy violations.

Through an open records request, NewsChannel 7 has learned an investigation began in October over concerns about Wierzbanowski’s citation practices. Specifically, the citations were regarding the district’s no-tolerance issues like vaping, underage possession and consumption of alcohol. The reporting party now believed there were trust issues with Wierzbanowski.

The open records request states, documents used to track citations issued by Wierzbanowski had been marked ‘complete’. According to the report, that would have meant a citation was issued, however they had not. Wierzbanowski said it was a police department system issue. An internal investigation showed the citation had not been issued, voided or deleted.

During a meeting with his superiors, Wierzbanowski was asked why he was not consistently issuing citations.

His summarized response stated that he felt with 16 years of experience he had no opportunity to have input regarding the no-tolerance disciplinary process. He explained he was trying to best balance what was in the best interest of the students and their families.

Wierzbanowski also said that zero tolerance is not effective, based on studies. Wierzbanowski further explained that he felt he was fair and consistent and his relationships with kids and their families would speak to that.

Wierzbanowski continued to say that his actions were in the best interest of the students.

Wierzbanowski began his career as the school liaison officer in 2007. He previously worked as a police officer in southern Florida.

