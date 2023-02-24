Crandon International Raceway releases 2023 event, camping reservation schedule

CRANDON, Wis. (WSAW) - After enjoying its biggest year in history with record crowds and racers, along with the cooperation of a growing family of corporate partners, Crandon International Raceway released official event and reservation dates for its upcoming 2023 season on Friday.

Honored with the 2022 “Facility of the Year” award at the Race Promoter’s Conference at December’s annual PRI show, Crandon International Raceway has now firmly established its reputation for hosting the largest short-course, off-road events in the world. Crandon’s management group plans to elevate the fan experience even higher this year.

“Being named the 2022 race facility of the year was a tribute to every one of our fans, racers, volunteer staff, and corporate partners,” said Crandon President Cliff Flannery. “Like our champion drivers, we are motivated to be the very best and to set records. We don’t rest on the past but move toward a bigger and better future. It’s going to be another record year at ‘The Big House.”

Pre-event reservations will open on March 6 at 12 p.m. for the 2023 Forest County Potawatomi Brush Run. Fans with Brush Run reservations will be allowed to reserve Camp Crandon sites and grandstand seats for the Labor Day weekend Polaris Crandon World Championships/Red Bull Cup on March 27 at 12 p.m. On April 3 at 12 p.m., reservations for the World Championship weekend will be open to all.

As is Crandon tradition, the 2023 schedule will kick off with the 30th anniversary Forest County Potawatomi Brush Run races, taking place June 23-25. Gates of Camp Crandon will open for weekend camping at 12 p.m. on June 22.

The weekend concludes on Sunday afternoon with the prestigious Crandon Forest County Potawatomi Community Cup race, an all-out competition that pits Pro 2 and Pro 4 racers on the track at the same time with a time-staggered start.

The family-friendly Forest County Potawatomi Forest County Festival returns July 1 and July 2. The Forest County Festival is open to all members of the general public and features a massive fireworks show, free carnival rides, great food, music, and weekend accommodations in Camp Crandon.

This year’s 54th running of the annual Polaris Crandon World Championships returns for a four-day schedule of on-track competition, concerts, camping, and more from Aug. 31-Sep. 3. Gates open to racers and the public at 12 p.m. on Aug. 30.

Capping off the weekend on Sep. 3 will be the eighth annual Red Bull Crandon World Cup for Pro category racers, with the sport’s best Pro drivers earning coveted Crandon World Championship titles and the biggest prize of all, the annual Red Bull Cup Challenge finale.

The race track today also released event on-sale dates for Camp Crandon campsite and Grandstand seat reservations. All reservations for 2023 can be made online by visiting www.crandonoffroad.com.

Last season, the AMSOIL Champ Off-Road series featured large and talented fields in all of its top Pro classes. This championship-winning Pro-Lite Nissan of Wisconsin racer Kyle Greaves demonstrates the dirt-thowing excitement that Crandon made famous. (Mike Roth)

