Blood donations needed as snowstorms cause supply to run low

APPLETON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Community Blood Center is asking anyone who can donate blood to do so in the coming days and weeks to help replenish a blood supply that has run dangerously low.

The recent snowstorm greatly impacted CBC’s blood drives and donor centers. Several blood drives were canceled and heavy snowfall made it difficult for blood donors to make it to donor centers for their appointments.

When the number of blood products on the shelves is this low, the ability to meet patients’ blood transfusion needs is potentially on the line. Patients who could be your family, friends, neighbors, or maybe even yourself.

“What many in the community might not realize is that it’s the local blood donors, right here in our community, that are helping patients in our local hospitals,” said Kristine Belanger, vice president, operations and chief operating officer, The Community Blood Center. “It’s an act that only takes about an hour out of your day, yet that small act can make a lifesaving impact in a fellow community member’s life.”

CBC supplies blood to more than 40 hospitals because of the help and generosity of volunteer blood donors. Blood that is transfused to a patient cannot be made or manufactured. It can only come from a volunteer blood donor.

Eligible blood donors are urged to schedule a blood donation appointment as soon as possible to ensure blood is available in our local hospitals.

Visit communityblood.org or call 800-280-4102 to schedule a blood donation.

