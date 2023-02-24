Athens woman on the job hunt warns of remote work scam

ATHENS, Wis. (WSAW) - Finding the right job that fits a person’s desires, experience, and lifestyle, and pays well can take a long time.

“It’s almost like a full-time job just looking for one,” Jennifer Hagen, from Athens, said.

She has done a variety of customer service and administration jobs in the past, including remote contract work. So, when someone reached out to her at the beginning of February offering her the opportunity to interview for a remote data entry position earning $35.75 an hour, she decided to give it a shot.

“We did the interview. They came back within a half hour and said ‘Congratulations, you’re hired.”

Within a day she received an offer letter, a handbook from human resources, an employee withholdings form, and an employment eligibility form.

Hagen received an employee handbook and job offer letter from scammers posing as Greenvolt. (WSAW)

“They said, ‘Please return this within 24 hours, you know sign and date.’ I never did.”

She said something felt off. She checked into it.

“I didn’t think I applied there, so that was kind of a red flag,” Hagen explained. “Normally, you know where you apply, but having your resume out online, anyone can access it.”

The so-called “hiring manager” who reached out told her she had seen her resume online and thought she would be the perfect candidate for the role.

Despite having preferred contact information in her resume, Hagen said the “hiring manager” reached out via Facebook Messenger. However, Hagen felt a little reassured when she was asked to download an encrypted messaging app, Signal, for the interview. She thought the company was trying to protect her personal information. She said they asked all of the usual questions.

“My background information, what I would do in certain situations in a customer service, role, education, employment background, just then it sounded really legitimate.”

The whole interview was conducted through instant messages on Signal; there was no phone call or virtual face-to-face interaction.

She had not heard of the company she was, supposedly, hired at, Greenvolt. However, she found a lot of information.

“The company is legitimate. They’re traded on NASDAQ. I mean… everything down to the handbook, all the letters, proper English, proper punctuation, real names... They even went so far as to use the human resources name on the legitimate company. Supposedly, that’s who was emailing me.”

However, she noticed a discrepancy between the email address the supposed hiring manager had and the email listed on the company’s website. There were two extra letters in the email of the person with which she was communicating. Hagen asked the “hiring manager” why. She was told the two additional letters signified the Portugese company’s new branch office that was coming to Wausau, Wis. in March.

Then, Hagen received two checks in the mail, one for $3,280 and another for $4,886.

“They didn’t even receive my paperwork yet. So then it’s like this is not right,” she said.

She was told to deposit those check into her bank account, send a scanned copy of the teller’s receipt or take and send a clear picture of it. Then, she was to use it to purchase home office equipment and keep $310 as a sign-on bonus. Then, the “hiring manager” asked how many minutes it would take to do this.

The scammer asked Hagen, "How many minutes..." it would take for her to deposit the checks. (WSAW)

Then, she received two more checks, bringing the total to more than $16,000 in checks.

Hagen received four checks from scammers totaling more than $16,000. (WSAW Tom Zurawski)

Hagen contacted law enforcement, then 7 Investigates.

“I just want to warn people, I did four days of research. I talked to two lawyers, I talked to you. I talked to banks,” she listed.

The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office told her since no crime had been committed, or at least since she did not have anything stolen from her, they were not going to investigate it.

Sheriff Chad Billeb later told 7 Investigates, “This is because scams are reported to us and other law enforcement agencies in the county, nearly every day.”

“Several years ago we would spend significant time investigating, only to be led to oversees actors and no way to continue our investigation,” he explained. “This was in cases where people were out thousands of dollars.”

Now, he recommends caution because scams take on many forms.

“If something seems too good to be true, they likely are, and if someone asks you to receive a check from them and then send money back, it’s likely a scam.”

Hagen was not satisfied with that answer, so she strung the supposed scammer along saying that there was a big snowstorm in her area so it would be a long time until she could get to the bank.

Intercity State Bank in Schofield also confirmed the checks she received were fraudulent.

“It’s way more often than what people would think,” Christopher Pfender, the executive vice president of the bank said. He explained they get questions about possible scams from customers on a weekly basis.

Pfender and Michael Domke, the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection’s director of the Consumer Protection Bureau, said when the pandemic caused more people to work remotely, that is when they saw a rise in remote work scams.

“That creates an open door, an opportunity for scammers to try and solicit more individuals to either fraudulently work from home or make those pitches to do so,” Domke said.

Greenvolt confirmed with Hagen and 7 Investigates that it had not reached out to Hagen with a job offer. It also updated its job opportunities page, explaining where legitimate communication will come from. It listed for us where legitimate opportunities are posted as well:

https://greenvolt.com/pt-pt/oportunidades-de-emprego/ https://greenvolt.com/job-opportunities/ https://power.greenvolt.com/job-opportunities/ https://next.greenvolt.com/careers/ https://next.greenvolt.com/pt-pt/carreiras/ https://next.greenvolt.com/es/careers/

Red flags

Domke and Pfender saw several red flags in Hagen’s scenario.

“What’s interesting is that encompasses several different angles of the online scam,” Domke commented. “Like, they really were trying to hit every single opportunity to get the information.”

One was that Hagen was contacted via Facebook Messenger; it is a red flag generally, but especially when her resume listed her email and phone number to contact her. The Federal Trade Commission noted in 2022 that social media is a gold mine for scammers. Its data from 2021 “suggest that social media was far more profitable to scammers in 2021 than any other method of reaching people.”

Domke had a concern about whether downloading a separate app would give the scammers an opportunity to access her device. The app, Signal, is an encrypted messaging platform when each person in the conversation uses it. As noted in a New York Times Opinion article written by Reid Blackman, the founder and CEO of a digital ethics risk consultancy, the app has positive uses and protects users privacy, but it has been taken advantage of by those with less positive intentions too.

Pfender also noticed the tone of the exchange between the “hiring manager” and Hagen and the pace that everything was happening.

“A great sense of urgency: ‘We need you to do this as soon as possible. Have you done it yet?’ And if there’s any type of barrier or obstacle that’s put up by the potential victim, the fraudsters will really hone in and tried to apply a lot of pressure, or come up with alternatives to, to almost force them or coerce them into following through with the transaction,” he explained.

Domke had additional concerns about the paperwork she was being asked to fill out. While many of the forms Hagen received are typical papers for employment, Hagen said she did not want to fill anything out without seeing or verbally speaking with anyone.

“‘Fill out this application, give us a little bit more information.’ Unknowingly, you’re providing a lot more than you really would normally put out, you know, into the digital atmosphere,” Domke said.

Then, there is the aspect of money.

“Anytime there’s an exchange of money that goes one way, and then back again, that’s a red flag,” Pfender said. “In her case, you know, why wouldn’t the company just purchase the goods.”

While some employment norms have shifted, Pfender said if you are being asked to do something that is not the normal protocol, especially when it comes to money, be skeptical.

“It’s been interesting,” Pfender began, “a lot of scams that we hear about that are very technology based with cybersecurity, of course, those are a concern, but like what we call the good old fashioned check fraud, fraudulent checks or altered checks, has just been on a massive increase. It’s been for banks across the state, probably even across the country. And I think some of it is that they are utilizing the technology to find the victims, but still just using good old-fashioned paper checks, despite paper checks becoming much less popular.”

Hagen wondered, though what would happen if she created a fake account to cash the checks. Domke and Pfender strongly advise against that, saying she could have become what investigators call a “mule.”

“If it’s a fraudulent check, and that money has gone, you are now responsible for those charges,” Pfender said. “And that’s when things get very difficult.”

The checks could “clear” and, say, Hagen spent the money. Then, the bank or the place where that money came from determines it is a fraudulent deposit. Hagen would have to foot the bill to pay back the bank, and she could face criminal fraud charges.

All of the agencies that look at these types of cases said it is ultimately up to the individual to try to prevent themselves from falling victim. If you something seems fishy, Pfender recommends that you reach out to your bank; they are trained to help spot scams. Domke strongly recommends reaching out to his office to report, as they have the resources to follow up on the cases, provide helpful guidance, and forward the case along to other departments that could get involved.

While Hagen’s scenario did not involve a job posting site, Linkedin has tips here about how to navigate its platform and what safety features it has.

Indeed provided a statement about how it works to protect users against job scams.

“Indeed puts job seekers at the heart of everything we do. We have a dedicated search quality team who goes to extraordinary lengths deploying a variety of techniques to assess the suitability and validity of job listings. Indeed removes tens of millions of job listings each month that do not meet our quality guidelines. In addition, Indeed will not do business with an employer if their job listings do not pass our stringent quality guidelines. We encourage job seekers to report any suspicious job advertisements to us, or if they feel it necessary, to make a report to the police. We encourage all job seekers to review our Guidelines for a Safe Job Search.”

You can also file a complaint with the FBI or FTC. The FTC also has tons of articles about a variety of different scams, including fake check scams, job scams, and remote work scams.

