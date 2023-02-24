7 D1 boys, 4 Girls from north central Wisconsin advance to state wrestling semifinals

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Seven division one boys and 4 girls wrestlers from north central Wisconsin advanced to the WIAA State Wrestling Semifinals after wins on Thursday.

Marshfield leads the area with four boys wrestlers and one girls wrestler advancing to the semifinals. Jon Sternweis, Brett Franklin, Caleb Dennee, Garrett Willuweit and Ava Gardner advanced for the Tigers. SPASH has multiple wrestlers still alive along with Wausau West. TJ Schierl and Kale Roth advanced for the Panthers, while Savannah Danielson and Christiana Nordstrom advances for the Warriors.

Jon Sternweis won a tight 9-8 decision in 106 pounds, upsetting the two-seeded Logan Clausen to be the first Marshfieldl wrestling to punch his ticket to the semis. Brett Franklin followed him with a pin in 3:43 in the 138 weight class. He’ll take on top seeded Greyson Clark on Friday.

In 152, Caleb Dennee force a fall on Brett Skaug in 4:28 to book a date with SPASH’s TJ Schierl in the semifinals. Schierl secured two overtime wins on Thursday to advance in the bracket. The other SPASH Panther still alive is Kale Roth in the 160 pound weight class, who scored a 6-4 decision over Jack Gillis of New Berlin West. Down the bracket, Marshfield’s Garrett Willuweit won his match over Liam Crook in the second overtime by scoring a point on an escape.

Merrill’s Ryder Depies secured two pins in the 195 pound weight class, his last one in the quarterfinals was done in 1:06.

On the girls side, Ava Gardner won by an 8-0 major decision over Southern Door’s Nora LeFevre in 100 pounds. She will wrestle against the top-seeded Brooke Corrigan on Friday. Wausau West’s Savannah Danielson advanced to the semifinals with a 6-3 decision over Mukwonago’s Cailyn Whittier in 114 pounds.

Antigo’s Alexandra Hofrichter has yet to lose a match in a state tournament after winning the 152 point title last year. She was at it again, pinning her opponent in 37 seconds to advance to the 162 pound semifinals.

At 185 pounds, Christiana Nordstrom secured her pin in 1:30 over Middleton’s Katrina Clark to become the second Wausau West girl this year to advance to the semifinals.

The Division 2 and 3 quarterfinals will be Friday at approximately 11:15 am. The semifinals for all divisions start on Friday at 7 pm.

NewsChannel 7 will have coverage from Madison for the semifinals and finals on Friday and Saturday, respectively.

