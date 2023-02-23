Winter storms affecting Ash Wednesday services

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wednesday’s winter storm is putting a pause on usual Ash Wednesday plans. Some churches are still holding services for the beginning of lent, while others are postponing services, or going virtual.

At St. Anne’s Parish, they’re holding both in-person and virtual Ash Wednesday masses. Over in Rib Mountain though, St. Andrew Lutheran Church is postponing its service until Friday as snow, wind, and freezing temperatures are just a few of the obstacles affecting this Ash Wednesday.

“Certainly, we knew as we moved into the day that there’d be some weather issues to deal with,” said Father Tom Linder, pastor at St. Anne Parish.

The church isn’t letting the snowstorm stop their worshiping though. Father Linder added that he is grateful they can still bring some type of service to parishioners.

Those who didn’t want to take the risk of attending service tonight had the option to do so virtually. “We don’t want people to come if it’s dangerous for them if they feel unsteady on the road or whatever. People should stay at home and participate in the live stream,” said Father Linder.

Other churches, like St. Andrew Lutheran Church, postponed events entirely in an effort to keep their congregation safe in the winter weather.

“It’s a little bit heart-wrenching, the weather has totally thrown us for a loop. We made the decision Tuesday to go ahead and postpone our service to Friday,” said Pastor Leslie O’Callaghan, St. Andrew Lutheran Church.

As for the traditional Ash Cross, where church-goers receive an ash mark in the shape of a cross on their forehead to represent mortality and penance for their sins, those who attended virtually had to miss out. “You can’t receive communion when you’re doing a live stream on Sunday. You smell when we have incense and things like that and you can’t be marked with ashes when you’re at home either,” added Father Linder.

“It’s disrupted the rhythm of the start of lent and the way that we sort of live into it,” Pastor O’Callaghan said. “On the other hand, it’s okay. It’s knowing that God shows up and no matter what day we gather, there will be that time to be together and worship.”

