News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Winter storms affecting Ash Wednesday services

Some churches in our are area canceled or postponed services while some went on
Some churches in our are area canceled or postponed services while some went on
By Jade Flury
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 7:32 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wednesday’s winter storm is putting a pause on usual Ash Wednesday plans. Some churches are still holding services for the beginning of lent, while others are postponing services, or going virtual.

At St. Anne’s Parish, they’re holding both in-person and virtual Ash Wednesday masses. Over in Rib Mountain though, St. Andrew Lutheran Church is postponing its service until Friday as snow, wind, and freezing temperatures are just a few of the obstacles affecting this Ash Wednesday.

“Certainly, we knew as we moved into the day that there’d be some weather issues to deal with,” said Father Tom Linder, pastor at St. Anne Parish.

The church isn’t letting the snowstorm stop their worshiping though. Father Linder added that he is grateful they can still bring some type of service to parishioners.

Those who didn’t want to take the risk of attending service tonight had the option to do so virtually. “We don’t want people to come if it’s dangerous for them if they feel unsteady on the road or whatever. People should stay at home and participate in the live stream,” said Father Linder.

Other churches, like St. Andrew Lutheran Church, postponed events entirely in an effort to keep their congregation safe in the winter weather.

“It’s a little bit heart-wrenching, the weather has totally thrown us for a loop. We made the decision Tuesday to go ahead and postpone our service to Friday,” said Pastor Leslie O’Callaghan, St. Andrew Lutheran Church.

As for the traditional Ash Cross, where church-goers receive an ash mark in the shape of a cross on their forehead to represent mortality and penance for their sins, those who attended virtually had to miss out. “You can’t receive communion when you’re doing a live stream on Sunday. You smell when we have incense and things like that and you can’t be marked with ashes when you’re at home either,” added Father Linder.

“It’s disrupted the rhythm of the start of lent and the way that we sort of live into it,” Pastor O’Callaghan said. “On the other hand, it’s okay. It’s knowing that God shows up and no matter what day we gather, there will be that time to be together and worship.”

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash generic
2 dead in crash on Highway A in Oneida County
Snowfall Potential
First Alert Weather Day issued for a potential historic snowstorm
Suspect in armed robbery
Wood County Sheriff’s Department tells armed robbery suspect to turn himself in
Village of Weston utility clerk under investigation for misappropriation of funds
`
Communities declare snow emergencies due to upcoming snowstorm

Latest News

Some churches in our are area canceled or postponed services while some went on
Snowstorm alters how faithful celebrate Ash Wednesday
The winter storm is expected to dump up to and over a foot of snow in parts of the area
As relative humidity increases heavier snow spreads throughout the area
The snowstorm creates headaches for passengers and more work for airport employees
Bad weather cancels flights in and out of CWA through Thursday
Winter storm generic
Portage County tow ban to go into effect through Thursday evening