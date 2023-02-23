News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Semi-truck crashes into snow plow in Chippewa County Thursday morning

The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office said that if you have to travel Thursday, drive slow and pay attention due to the poor road conditions.
A snowplow was rear-ended by a semi-truck on Highway 29 in Chippewa County on Feb. 23, 2023.
A snowplow was rear-ended by a semi-truck on Highway 29 in Chippewa County on Feb. 23, 2023.(Chippewa County Sheriff's Office)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 11:26 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A Chippewa Valley law enforcement agency is reminding motorists to slow down and pay attention as roads remain snow-covered and slippery Thursday.

The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office said a semi-truck crashed into a snow plow on Highway 29 Thursday morning.

In a Facebook post, Chippewa County Highway Commissioner Brian Kelley said that the crash was at a high enough speed that it ejected the entire load of salt from the plow, which was rear-ended on eastbound Highway 29. Both drivers were “shaken up, but walked away with bumps and bruises,” according to the post. Photos in the post showed both vehicles off of the roadway, with the semi-truck in the ditch and the plow in the median. The post said that both trucks will need to be towed.

In addition, due to the poor road conditions, the post said that if you do not have to travel Thursday, to please stay home.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect in armed robbery
Wood County Sheriff’s Department tells armed robbery suspect to turn himself in
First alert day continues until Thursday afternoon as snow gradually clears out by this time
First Alert Weather Day continues as snowstorm dumps heavy amounts of snow
Fatal crash generic
2 dead in crash on Highway A in Oneida County
The former Gordman's location has been vacant since 2020
Sportsman’s Warehouse moving into vacant Gordman’s location in Rib Mountain
Tow ban now in effect for Marathon County

Latest News

The fire on Sherry Lane was reported around 4 a.m. Thursday
Human remains found in Elderon home destroyed by fire
Wisconsin's 41st Governor Tony Earl dies at 86
Former Wisconsin Gov. Tony Earl dies at 86 following stroke
Multiple fire agencies in central Wisconsin responded to a house fire in the village of Elderon...
1 dead in Elderon house fire
Sunrise 7 - Feb. 23, 2023
7 Things You Need to Know 02-23-23