Public and private plow companies see business pick up amid storm

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Road conditions aren’t going to be getting better anytime soon in Wausau and plow companies want to make sure your morning commute stays safe.

Crews have been hard at work for hours. Revi Design Operations Manager Joshua Krautkramer said they’ve been pretty quiet since the middle of January. They’re rested though, and ready to tackle this storm. “The last two weeks were a little bit slower, but with this storm, the forecast for the next week we should be right on track,” said Krautkramer.

”With the snowstorm we are having, with the amount of snow that we are getting, we’ll get serviced out multiple times tonight, on average it’s around three times,” added Krautkramer.

Dustin Kraege, Wausau Public Works superintendent, said the goal is to have the streets cleared before everyone gets up to go to work. The plan is to have a small crew tonight and then start again tomorrow. “When we get these drawn-out storms we have to kind of split the crew up. We don’t want to burn them all out and then have no coverage so we will have a small crew working second and third shifts together,” he said.

Kraege expects to have about 26 crew members on staff Thursday morning plowing the roads and added that it’s up to the public to make sure the roads are unobstructed.

Kraege stated, “Just because there is a snow emergency, the public needs to make sure they aren’t parking on the streets, we don’t want to see anyone get any unnecessary tickets, and that way we can get everything cleaned up.”

Krautkramer added that every piece of their equipment will be out tonight plowing. Servicing customers in Wausau, Stevens Point, and other areas of central Wisconsin.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.