News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Original 2007 iPhone sells for more than $63,000

A first-generation iPhone fetches $63,000 in an online auction.
A first-generation iPhone fetches $63,000 in an online auction.(LCG Auctions via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 4:15 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A first-generation iPhone sold for more than $63,000 in an online auction over the weekend.

The selling price was more than a hundred times its original cost of $599 in 2007.

Officials said the box had never been opened.

The original iPhone offered early Apple adopters a 3.5-inch screen with a 2-megapixel camera, plus 4.8 gigabytes of storage.

It also offered internet capabilities and iTunes.

However, the phone did not have an Apple store and ran on a 2G network exclusive to AT&T.

The bidding started earlier this month at $2,500.

Another unopened first-generation iPhone sold for nearly $40,000 in October 2022.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snowfall Totals
First Alert Weather: Snow showers end on Thursday afternoon
Suspect in armed robbery
Wood County Sheriff’s Department tells armed robbery suspect to turn himself in
Fatal crash generic
2 dead in crash on Highway A in Oneida County
Multiple fire agencies in central Wisconsin responded to a house fire in the village of Elderon...
1 dead in Elderon house fire
The former Gordman's location has been vacant since 2020
Sportsman’s Warehouse moving into vacant Gordman’s location in Rib Mountain

Latest News

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried leaves Manhattan federal court in New York, Thursday, Feb. 16,...
FTX’s Bankman-Fried faces new charges in updated indictment
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is touring the scene of a train derailment on Thursday...
Train crew had little warning before Ohio wreck, probe finds
Donald Dillbeck, 59, was sentenced to death for the 1990 murder of Faye Vann.
Florida executes man for 1990 murder while a fugitive
Darly Moman and Lacole Mosley were charged with drug possession and distribution as well as six...
Police: 2 young girls walked streets alone to report their own abuse
Lincoln County snowmobile trails to reopen this weekend