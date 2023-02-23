Nine Marshfield wrestlers locked in for individual state tournament

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - It’s been an excellent year for Marshfield wrestling. The Tigers took home the Wisconsin Valley Conference crown this season. They took qualified for the team state tournament with a decisive performance. Plus, they capped it off by qualifying nine wrestlers for individual state at sectionals last Saturday.

“It feels really good,” said senior Hoyt Blaskowski. “A lot of hard work is paying off.”

Seven of the nine Tigers’ individual qualifiers were sectional champions. Marsfield is hoping to claim an individual winner for the first time since 2019. With all the recent success, the team knows it’s crucial to stay locked in.

“You just gotta focus on the real prize of being a state champion, not just focused on winning team sectionals or anything like that,” said sophomore Caleb Dennee. “You gotta focus on being a state champ.”

“We just gotta keep doing the same thing we’ve been doing all year,” said Blaskowski. “Just one more week of it.”

Part of the TIgers’ recipe for success is staying loose. For them, there’s no better way to do that than with some pre-practice dodgeball.

“Warming up every day the same way kind of gets old, not fun, whatever,” said senior Garrett Willuweit. “Playing dodgeball just loosens everyone up, it’s part of that family atmosphere.”

“It really makes you closer actually,” said Blaskowski. “Like having fun in practice, it’s not just intense, hard work. You gotta have fun with it too.”

The quarterfinals get underway Thursday for boys in D1 and for the overall girls. As the team reflects on all the big events during this stretch, they know it’s a special opportunity.

“We’re just being thankful and grateful for the opportunity to compete, to showcase our skills,” said Willuweit.

The individual champions will be crowned Saturday from the Kohl Center in Madison. Team state begins next Friday.

Here is the list of individual qualifiers for Marshfield:

Boys:

106- Jon Sternweis

138- Brett Franklin

145- Hoyt Blaskowski

152- Caleb Dennee

160- Garrett Willuweit

170- Owen Griesbach

220- James Clements

285- Adrian Kruger

Girls:

100- Ava Gardner

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.