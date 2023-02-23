News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Newborn surrendered to hospital under Daniel’s Law, officials say

South Carolina officials said a baby was surrendered at a hospital.
South Carolina officials said a baby was surrendered at a hospital.(Pexels)
By Anisa Snipes and Andrew McMunn
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 3:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - South Carolina officials said a newborn baby was surrendered safely to a hospital on Monday under Daniel’s Law.

The Department of Social Services said the baby boy was left at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center and accepted under the Safe Haven for Abandoned Babies Act.

The newborn was born on Feb. 19 and weighed 7 pounds, 10 ounces at the time of his birth, according to officials.

WHNS reports the Spartanburg County Department of Social Services took custody of the infant upon discharge from the hospital and placed him in a licensed foster home.

A permanency planning hearing for the baby will be held on April 3 at 2 p.m. at the Spartanburg County Family Court.

Those interested in the hearing can contact the Spartanburg Family Court at 864-596-2588 or the Spartanburg County Department of Social Services at 864-596-3001.

Copyright 2023 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snowfall Totals
First Alert Weather: Snow showers end on Thursday afternoon
Suspect in armed robbery
Wood County Sheriff’s Department tells armed robbery suspect to turn himself in
Fatal crash generic
2 dead in crash on Highway A in Oneida County
Multiple fire agencies in central Wisconsin responded to a house fire in the village of Elderon...
1 dead in Elderon house fire
The former Gordman's location has been vacant since 2020
Sportsman’s Warehouse moving into vacant Gordman’s location in Rib Mountain

Latest News

Alex Murdaugh to testify.
LIVE: On stand, Alex Murdaugh denies killings but admits lying
A first-generation iPhone fetches $63,000 in an online auction.
Original 2007 iPhone sells for more than $63,000
Andrew Peters also served a tour in Afghanistan in 2014
Marshfield native killed while fighting for defense of Ukraine
Investigators were called to the home on Highway 153 and Sherry Lane Drive around 4 a.m. Thursday
Person found dead inside Elderon home destroyed by fire
Americans have at least $21 billion in unspent gift cards.
Americans have $21 billion in unspent gift cards, survey says