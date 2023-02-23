News and First Alert Weather App
Multiple crews respond to Elderon house fire

Multiple fire agencies in central Wisconsin responded to a house fire in the village of Elderon early Thursday morning.
By WSAW Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 7:52 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ELDERON, Wis. (WSAW) - Multiple fire agencies in central Wisconsin responded to a house fire in the village of Elderon early Thursday morning.

The structure is a two-story home on the 183900 block of Hwy 153, near Sherry Line Dr.

The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office says Highway 153 west of State Highway 49 is currently closed due to the active scene. Drivers should use an alternative route if traveling near the village of Elderon.

Crews from Wittenberg Fire and Ambulance, Hately Fire, Ringle Fire, The Salvation Army, and the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office will provide additional information when it becomes available.

