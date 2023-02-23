Man convicted of voluntary manslaughter and related charges on Menominee Indian Reservation

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A federal jury in Green Bay convicted 28-year-old Duane A. Waupoose Jr. of voluntary manslaughter, assault with a dangerous weapon, and use of a firearm in violation of federal law.

Waupoose was found guilty of conducting an armed assault resulting in the death of a man on the Menominee Indian Reservation. Waupoose and the victim were enrolled members of the Menominee Indian Tribe of Wisconsin and formerly resided on the reservation. The victim’s name was not released.

A statement issued by the U.S. Department of Justice reads that the evidence presented at trial showed that around midnight on January 31, 2021, the defendant and others were approached by a group looking to fight another person.

A fight broke out in the driveway of a home in the School View area of the Menominee Indian Reservation, and Waupoose received minor injuries after being shot. According the statement, Waupoose then disarmed the man who shot him and pursued him down the driveway and into the street, striking him with the shotgun. Furthermore, the statement affirms that evidence showed that, after the man fled, Waupoose caught up with him approximately 40 yards down the road and repeatedly struck him on his face and head, causing multiple serious injuries which eventually resulted in his death.

“The jury’s verdict is the direct result of the collaborative effort and hard work of the Menominee Tribal Police Department and the FBI,” stated U.S. Attorney Gregory Haanstad. “The U.S. Attorney’s Office is fully committed to working with its federal, state, local, and tribal partners to make all of our communities safer places in which to live and work.

Waupoose faces at least five years in prison and a maximum of life in prison when he is sentenced by Senior United States District Judge William C. Griesbach on June 2, 2023.

