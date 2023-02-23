News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Lincoln County snowmobile trails to reopen this weekend

(WEAU)
By Sean White
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 5:07 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - Lincoln County’s funded snowmobile trails in Zone Three will reopen as of 12 p.m. on Friday. Lincoln County trails in Zones Two and Four will reopen at 8 a.m. Saturday.

Trails in Zone 1 that are already open will remain open.

Zone 1 Trails remaining closed due to a land ownership change are as follows:

  • Trail 86 from Intersection #25 to the Taylor County Line.
  • Corridor 21 from Hwy M north of Homestead Road to the Taylor County Line.

On trails where winter ATV use is permitted, trails must be open to snowmobile use for 7 days before ATV use is allowed. All trails are closed to winter ATV use when the temperature is above 28 degrees F.

Trails may be rough, icy, or drifted in some areas. Be aware of Trail Closed signs, stay on marked trails only, and respect private land.

Local snowmobile clubs remind riders to stay off lakes and rivers unless a club has clearly marked an officially open trail. If a water body is not marked, it is considered unsafe.

For up-to-date Lincoln County trail conditions, log on to: www.co.lincoln.wi.us or call the Trail Hotline at 715-539-1033.

Trails close across Lincoln County Feb. 14.
Trails close across Lincoln County Feb. 14.(Lincoln County)

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snowfall Totals
First Alert Weather: Snow showers end on Thursday afternoon
Suspect in armed robbery
Wood County Sheriff’s Department tells armed robbery suspect to turn himself in
Fatal crash generic
2 dead in crash on Highway A in Oneida County
Multiple fire agencies in central Wisconsin responded to a house fire in the village of Elderon...
1 dead in Elderon house fire
The former Gordman's location has been vacant since 2020
Sportsman’s Warehouse moving into vacant Gordman’s location in Rib Mountain

Latest News

Andrew Peters also served a tour in Afghanistan in 2014
Marshfield native killed while fighting for defense of Ukraine
Investigators were called to the home on Highway 153 and Sherry Lane Drive around 4 a.m. Thursday
Person found dead inside Elderon home destroyed by fire
The Tigers are looking for their first individual champion since 2019.
Nine Marshfield wrestlers locked in for individual state tournament
Cheap Trick to perform at The Grand in Wausau