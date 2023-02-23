Lincoln County snowmobile trails to reopen this weekend

MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - Lincoln County’s funded snowmobile trails in Zone Three will reopen as of 12 p.m. on Friday. Lincoln County trails in Zones Two and Four will reopen at 8 a.m. Saturday.

Trails in Zone 1 that are already open will remain open.

Zone 1 Trails remaining closed due to a land ownership change are as follows:

Trail 86 from Intersection #25 to the Taylor County Line.

Corridor 21 from Hwy M north of Homestead Road to the Taylor County Line.

On trails where winter ATV use is permitted, trails must be open to snowmobile use for 7 days before ATV use is allowed. All trails are closed to winter ATV use when the temperature is above 28 degrees F.

Trails may be rough, icy, or drifted in some areas. Be aware of Trail Closed signs, stay on marked trails only, and respect private land.

Local snowmobile clubs remind riders to stay off lakes and rivers unless a club has clearly marked an officially open trail. If a water body is not marked, it is considered unsafe.

For up-to-date Lincoln County trail conditions, log on to: www.co.lincoln.wi.us or call the Trail Hotline at 715-539-1033.

Trails close across Lincoln County Feb. 14. (Lincoln County)

