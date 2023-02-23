Lakeland hockey eyes third straight sectional title

MINOCQUA, Wis. (WSAW) - The Lakeland hockey team has gotten used to playing deep into the postseason. They’ve made it to state each of the past two years. However, this year, there’s something extra in the air for the team’s senior leaders.

“Being a senior, it totally makes it different,” said senior goalie Max Masayesva. “I wouldn’t say it’s more pressure, but it’s definitely a bigger stage, you know it’s my last year playing.”

Going out on a high note is one piece of the puzzle, but taking on the role of leader is another.

“Usually, I’m the one looking up to my seniors and upperclassmen,” said senior forward Brayden Warchol. “So it’s kind of a good feeling for the other guys looking up to me.”

Lakeland lost five seniors off the team that went to Madison last year. However, the team is now confident in their ability to reload.

“I think our coaches do a great job of building a culture of ‘Next man up’,” said Masayesva. “But I mean that’s the key to every program I feel like and we’ve been doing that.”

The Thunderbirds are in the sectional final for the third straight year. Saturday, they match up with conference rival Mosinee. The two teams split the regular season series, with Mosinee winning the conference championship game earlier this month. Even still, the T-birds find it a pro to be able to play such a familiar opponent.

“I personally think it’s a positive thing, especially after losing in the conference final game,” said Warchol. “It brings a little more anger and frustration to our hearts, which means we’re going to go even harder than we ever have before.”

The Thunderbirds typically run into familiar foes on the road to state. In their most recent game, they topped GNC rival, Northland Pines. Seeing these repeat match-ups is something that helps the team’s prep.

“I feel like that’s good to learn their play style and learn their team overall and get to know what they do offensively and defensively,” said Warchol. “When we do play them, we can look at that stuff on film and stuff like that and bring it to them on the ice when we get a chance to play them.”

Mosinee and Lakeland’s clash Saturday will be the second straight year they meet in the sectional final. The Thunderbirds know consistency is the key to winning the rivalry once again.

“Offensively, get pucks deep. Make the easy plays and then bury a few,” said Warchol. “We got some good D back there and then obviously, the brick wall of Max Masayesva. It’s really good to have him back there. I’ve had him all four years of my life and he’s a game-changer.”

“I think we got momentum right now,” said Masayesva. “I think we just need to keep that going, staying solid in the defensive zone, been doing a good job of that, forecheck’s been great. We just gotta keep building on the small things that we’ve been doing good and I think we should be ready.”

Lakeland and Mosinee square off in the sectional final Saturday at 2:00 p.m. from Mosinee.

