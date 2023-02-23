News and First Alert Weather App
Former Wisconsin Gov. Tony Earl dies at 86 following stroke

By Heather Poltrock
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 10:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Former Wisconsin Governor Tony Earl has died. He was 86.

Gov. Tony Evers said Earl suffered a stroke this past weekend. He died Thursday morning. Earl was Wisconsin’s 41st governor. He served as governor from 1983 to 1987.

Gov. Earl served as an assistant district attorney in Marathon County from 1965 to 1966 and as the Wausau City Attorney from 1966 to 1969. In October 1969, Gov. Earl was elected to serve in the Wisconsin State Assembly via special election and was reelected in 1970 and 1972.

“Tony was always a staunch defender of our state’s proud traditions, including conservation, and his passing is a significant loss for our state and for all who had the fortune of meeting and serving with him. His wisdom and wit will be well missed. Kathy and I send our deepest condolences to his daughters and his family during this tremendously difficult time, and we join the people of Wisconsin in mourning the loss of former Gov. Earl,” said Gov. Evers.

While in the Wisconsin State Assembly, he served as majority leader beginning in 1972 through December 1974. Following his time in the Wisconsin State Assembly, Gov. Earl served as secretary of the Wisconsin Department of Administration from 1974 to 1975 and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources from 1975 to 1980, serving under the administrations of Govs. Patrick Lucey, Martin Schreiber, and Lee Dreyfus.

Gov. Evers ordered flags fly at half staff until March 3.

