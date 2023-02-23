Cheap Trick to perform at The Grand in Wausau

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Cheap Trick, the band beloved around the globe since 1974 for their instantly identifiable, hugely influential, brand of pop rock ‘n’ roll, brings their new tour to Wausau on April 24 for a concert at The Grand Theater with special guest Miles Nielsen & the Rusted Hearts.

Cheap Trick is touring once again with the same lineup of the last several years which includes Robin Taylor Zander on rhythm guitar and vocals. 2016 saw Cheap Trick’s long-awaited induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. The induction honored both the band and the pioneering sound that has earned them total record sales well in excess of 20 million featured appearances and more than 40 international gold and platinum certifications.

Cheap Trick closed the 2016 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony with a show-stealing performance that prompted Rolling Stone to rave, “Their smoking three-song set played to perfection, with Zander hitting all the notes he hit at Budokan back in 1978.”

In 2017, Cheap Trick released WE’RE ALL ALRIGHT! and CHRISTMAS CHRISTMAS. The former album’s first single “Long Time Coming” enjoyed an unprecedented run of 14 weeks at No. 1 on the Mediabase Classic Rock chart and, the album received loud applause from the press following, with Paste flat out raving, “Having been an active band for more than four decades, Cheap Trick continues to be a model of freakish consistency.

“Few acts inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, as Cheap Trick deservedly was in 2016, are cranking out music as fresh, honest, energized, and explosive as these guys have released in the past two years. And if this recent burst in activity keeps going, they will be the poster boys for how aging rock and rollers can stay relevant without selling out or trying to be hip...Long Live Cheap Trick.”

“Since their first album in 1977, Cheap Trick has consistently put out perfectly polished power-pop and hard rock gems, and that tradition continues on “In Another World.” All we can do is be thankful for the longevity and endless creativity of the quartet from Rockford, Illinois.” – Associated Press Presented by True Endeavors (www.trueendeavors.com), which is donating $1 per ticket to Community Partners Campus in Wausau.

Tickets for Cheap Trick go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday. VIP packages are available. Buy online at www.grandtheater.org, by phone at 715-842-0988, or at The Grand Theater Ticket Office located at 401 N. Fourth St. in Wausau.

The Grand is open Mon.-Fri. 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. for phone and in-person orders.

Cheap Trick to perform at The Grand April 24. (Grand Theater)

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.