43 years ago Wednesday, U.S. hockey team defeats Soviets in Olympics

(WSAW) - In one of the most improbable and incredible moments in not just sports history, but world history, Feb. 22 marks when in 1980, the U.S. Men’s Hockey Team, made up entirely of college players at the time, defeated the four-time defending gold-medal Soviet team in Lake Placid, Utah.

Unlike the Americans, the Soviets had a sound team and one which had played together for many years. Being mere kids from colleges across the county, it took a while for the Americans to find their footing and play as a team, instead of for their school. 12 of the 20 players that coach Herb Brooks coached came from the University of Minnesota, the same school where Brooks coached at.

“Having played international hockey for so many years, it gives me an awfully warm feeling to be selected as head coach for the 1980 Olympics,” Brooks said of his job. “I’m extremely honored and humbled. To be picked when there are so many outstanding amateur hockey coaches in the nation, well, let’s just say it’s something I never really expected to happen.”

One of the more prominent names on the 1980 roster was Forward Mark Johnson from Madison, who tied the game at the end of the first period with one second remaining.

The Soviets out-shot the U.S. team 12-2 in the second period, managing to score once and taking a 3-2 lead. A lead that could have been much more insurmountable had Goalie Jim Craig not made several unbelievable saves.

As the game continued into the third and final period, a Soviet penalty opened the door for Johnson again and he knocked home a shot to tie the game 3-3. Shortly after, Mike Eruzione slammed home a 25-foot wrist shot to give the Americans their first lead of the game.

The Americans still had around 10 minutes left to play and the intensity from the Soviets was only getting fiercer as they had not expected to be competed with, much less losing to the young U.S. team. A flurry of Jim Craig saves held the game at 4-3 until with 5 seconds left, the Americans got the puck out of their zone. With one of the most iconic broadcast calls in sports history, the Miracle on Ice was born and the Americans defeated the Soviets.

The Americans would move on to defeat Finland in the gold medal game to take home the top spot, and emit themselves in hockey, sports, and world glory.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.