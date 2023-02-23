1 dead in Elderon house fire

ELDERON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office says investigators have found human remains in a house fire in the village of Elderon Thursday morning.

Multiple fire agencies responded to a house fire in the village of Elderon around 3:45 a.m. The structure is a two-story home on the 183900 block of Hwy 153, near Sherry Line Drive.

Crews from Wittenberg Fire and Ambulance, Hately Fire, Ringle Fire, The Salvation Army, and the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene. Highway 153 near Elderon was closed for several hours but has since reopened.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office along with the State Fire Marshal will remain on the scene as the investigation continues.

