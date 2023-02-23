News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

1 dead in Elderon house fire

Multiple fire agencies in central Wisconsin responded to a house fire in the village of Elderon early Thursday morning.
Multiple fire agencies in central Wisconsin responded to a house fire in the village of Elderon...
Multiple fire agencies in central Wisconsin responded to a house fire in the village of Elderon early Thursday morning.(WSAW)
By WSAW Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 7:52 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELDERON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office says investigators have found human remains in a house fire in the village of Elderon Thursday morning.

Multiple fire agencies responded to a house fire in the village of Elderon around 3:45 a.m. The structure is a two-story home on the 183900 block of Hwy 153, near Sherry Line Drive.

Crews from Wittenberg Fire and Ambulance, Hately Fire, Ringle Fire, The Salvation Army, and the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene. Highway 153 near Elderon was closed for several hours but has since reopened.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office along with the State Fire Marshal will remain on the scene as the investigation continues.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect in armed robbery
Wood County Sheriff’s Department tells armed robbery suspect to turn himself in
First alert day continues until Thursday afternoon as snow gradually clears out by this time
First Alert Weather Day continues as snowstorm dumps heavy amounts of snow
Fatal crash generic
2 dead in crash on Highway A in Oneida County
The former Gordman's location has been vacant since 2020
Sportsman’s Warehouse moving into vacant Gordman’s location in Rib Mountain
Tow ban now in effect for Marathon County

Latest News

Wisconsin's 41st Governor Tony Earl dies at 86
Former Wisconsin Gov. Tony Earl dies at 86 following stroke
Sunrise 7 - Feb. 23, 2023
7 Things You Need to Know 02-23-23
FILE - People vote at the Milwaukee County Sports Complex, on Nov. 3, 2020, in Franklin, Wis.
Wisconsin Supreme Court primary turnout tops 20%
Snow Removal in Central Wisconsin
Public and private plow companies see business pick up amid storm