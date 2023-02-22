News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Wood County tow ban to go into effect Wednesday at 6 p.m.

(Ariel Owings / USAF)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 3:47 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOOD COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - Drivers in Wood County have been urged to stay off the roads if possible.

A tow ban will go into effect at 6 p.m. on Wednesday. During a tow ban any vehicle which is not an immediate hazard will not be towed from the highway until conditions improve and the ban is lifted. Drivers can still receive assistance to be taken to a safe location.

The tow ban will in effect until road conditions improve.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash generic
2 dead in crash on Highway A in Oneida County
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather Day issued for a potential historic snowstorm
Village of Weston utility clerk under investigation for misappropriation of funds
Flights to and from Minneapolis canceled Tuesday at CWA due to Minnesota weather
`
Communities declare snow emergencies due to upcoming snowstorm

Latest News

The airport director said if your flight was canceled you can stay up to date with updates by...
Central Wisconsin Airport cancels commercial flights until Thursday
The Langlade County snowmobile trails are scheduled to close for the season on Monday, March 14...
Langlade County snowmobile trails to reopen Friday
Tow ban now in effect for Marathon County
Former Senator Kevin Shibilski sentenced in employment tax charge case.
Ex-legislator gets 33 months in employment tax charge case