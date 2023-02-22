Wood County tow ban to go into effect Wednesday at 6 p.m.

WOOD COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - Drivers in Wood County have been urged to stay off the roads if possible.

A tow ban will go into effect at 6 p.m. on Wednesday. During a tow ban any vehicle which is not an immediate hazard will not be towed from the highway until conditions improve and the ban is lifted. Drivers can still receive assistance to be taken to a safe location.

The tow ban will in effect until road conditions improve.

