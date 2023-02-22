News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Wood County Sheriff’s Department tells armed robbery suspect to turn himself in

Suspect in armed robbery
Suspect in armed robbery(Wood County Sheriff’s Department)
By WSAW Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 12:36 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWNSHIP OF RUDOLPH, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wood County Sheriff’s Department has a message for the suspect in an armed robbery that occurred earlier this month in Rudolph.

Authorities say this is Eugene Schmidt, 58. He is the suspect in an armed robbery that occurred...
Authorities say this is Eugene Schmidt, 58. He is the suspect in an armed robbery that occurred Feb. 12 in Wood County(Wood County Sheriff's Department)

“Eugene we know you will read this because you are scared and hiding from law enforcement. Please turn yourself in to local law enforcement and be an adult by facing the consequences for the dangerous actions you took. By not turning yourself in it’s likely you will face more criminal charges.”

Authorities said Eugene ‘Gene’ Schmidt, 58, is the suspect in an armed robbery at The Food Tree convenience store. It happened on Feb. 12.

According to the Wood County Sheriff’s Department, they received a call from the store clerk that someone came into the store with a handgun and demanded lottery tickets, money, and cigarettes. The suspect left the store before law enforcement arrived.

Schmidt is considered armed and dangerous. He may be in Marathon County. No one should attempt to approach Schmidt.

Schmidt is described at 6 foot 1 inch, 165 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call the Wood County Sheriff’s Department at 715-421-8700.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash generic
2 dead in crash on Highway A in Oneida County
A foot of snow to accumulate overnight into Thursday is on the table
First Alert Weather Days issued for a potential historic snowstorm
Village of Weston utility clerk under investigation for misappropriation of funds
Flights to and from Minneapolis canceled Tuesday at CWA due to Minnesota weather
`
Communities declare snow emergencies due to upcoming snowstorm

Latest News

The former Gordman's location has been vacant since 2020
Sportsman’s Warehouse moving into vacant Gordman’s location in Rib Mountain
Update on Stevens Point
Mayor Mike Wiza gives update on April Election and USGA Men’s Senior Open
Sunrise 7 Feb. 22 morning forecast
Sunrise 7 Weather Forecast
Rhinelander boys swimming after winning the 2023 Division 2 state title.
Hilight Zone Podcast: Hodag History