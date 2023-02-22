Wood County Sheriff’s Department tells armed robbery suspect to turn himself in

TOWNSHIP OF RUDOLPH, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wood County Sheriff’s Department has a message for the suspect in an armed robbery that occurred earlier this month in Rudolph.

Authorities say this is Eugene Schmidt, 58. He is the suspect in an armed robbery that occurred Feb. 12 in Wood County (Wood County Sheriff's Department)

“Eugene we know you will read this because you are scared and hiding from law enforcement. Please turn yourself in to local law enforcement and be an adult by facing the consequences for the dangerous actions you took. By not turning yourself in it’s likely you will face more criminal charges.”

Authorities said Eugene ‘Gene’ Schmidt, 58, is the suspect in an armed robbery at The Food Tree convenience store. It happened on Feb. 12.

According to the Wood County Sheriff’s Department, they received a call from the store clerk that someone came into the store with a handgun and demanded lottery tickets, money, and cigarettes. The suspect left the store before law enforcement arrived.

Schmidt is considered armed and dangerous. He may be in Marathon County. No one should attempt to approach Schmidt.

Schmidt is described at 6 foot 1 inch, 165 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call the Wood County Sheriff’s Department at 715-421-8700.

