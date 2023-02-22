News and First Alert Weather App
Wiza, Johnson advance to general election for Stevens Point Mayor

Election 2023 Spring Primary
By Sean White
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 10:08 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The polls closed Tuesday at 8 p.m. and within just a couple hours, the two mayoral candidates were announced for who will be facing off in the general election in April.

Incumbent Mayor Mike Wiza and candidate Meleesa Johnson were voted in to advance to the general election.

Mayor Wiza said, “One of the things to focus on meeting our housing challenges is affordable housing is always the biggest challenge for any community, and that’s one of the biggest priorities we are going to have in the coming years.”

“We can all agree on a common vision we can build a plan for the future, I don’t want us to get left out, I want to be partners with Wausau, Wisconsin Rapids, Appleton, and Eau Claire let’s move into the future,” added Meleesa Johnson.

The general election will take place April 4.

