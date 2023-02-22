Tow ban now in effect on Waupaca County’s major highways

WAUPACA COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - Drivers in Waupaca County will need to stay home or use extreme caution while driving on the county’s major highways.

The Sheriff’s Department has issued a tow ban. It went into effect at noon on Wednesday. The tow ban will be lifted when road conditions improve.

The ban is in effect on U.S. Highway 10, U.S. Highway 45 and State Highway 54.

Tow bans are put in place when it is no longer safe for towing companies to remove crashed or disabled vehicles. Occupants can receive assistance to be removed from the scene to a safe location.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.