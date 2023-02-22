News and First Alert Weather App
Tow ban now in effect for Marathon County

By Heather Poltrock
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 2:10 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office is implementing a towing ban effective immediately.

The sheriff’s department said it is due to deteriorating weather and road conditions. As the storm moves through Marathon County the visibility conditions will be greatly reduced and would make vehicle removal extremely hazardous to other motorists, tow truck drivers, and law enforcement officers.

During the tow ban only vehicles that are either partially or fully in the roadway and/or are preventing effective plowing of the roadways can be removed.

The tow ban will be in effect until further notice.

