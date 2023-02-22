News and First Alert Weather App
Sportsman’s Warehouse moving into vacant Gordman’s location in Rib Mountain

The former Gordman's location has been vacant since 2020
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 10:46 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
RIB MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WSAW) - The former Gordman’s location in Rib Mountain will have a new tenant come June.

The town of Rib Mountain announced Wednesday Sportsman’s Warehouse will move into the vacant building this summer. Gordman’s closed in 2020.

Sportsman’s Warehouse sells camping, fishing, hunting and boating gear.

Sportsman’s Warehouse operates 134 stores in the U.S. There are no locations in Wisconsin. The current nearest store is in Coon Rapids, Minnesota.

