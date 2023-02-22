Sportsman’s Warehouse moving into vacant Gordman’s location in Rib Mountain

RIB MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WSAW) - The former Gordman’s location in Rib Mountain will have a new tenant come June.

The town of Rib Mountain announced Wednesday Sportsman’s Warehouse will move into the vacant building this summer. Gordman’s closed in 2020.

Sportsman’s Warehouse sells camping, fishing, hunting and boating gear.

Sportsman’s Warehouse operates 134 stores in the U.S. There are no locations in Wisconsin. The current nearest store is in Coon Rapids, Minnesota.

