Remembering former President Jimmy Carter and his trip to Wausau

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - People across the U.S. are reflecting on the achievements, and character, of former President Jimmy Carter who visited Wausau near the end of his presidency. It’s a day that still sticks with those who were on hand to see him.

“Carter also had a big heart,” said Dave Obey, former 7th Congressional District Representative.

The day left a lasting impression on Obey and the city of Wausau. President Carter visited the area on March 31, 1979, for Obey’s 10-year celebration in congress at Newman High School.

When Carter and Obey landed and came off Air Force-1 Obey described it as a “terrific crowd” with 3,500 to 4,000 people in attendance. “The Carter I saw was pretty much the carter I saw on tv,” said Janet Roberts, a student journalist who covered the event.

She said she remembered Carter getting off the plane CWA and the press shouting questions. “Sam Donaldson who at the time was a pretty high profile ABC news reporter was kind of holding court. his big question was, what in the world is president carder doing in Wausau, Wisconsin,” Roberts added.

“Jimmy and I were good friends,” said Obey.

Aside from their bond, Obey said, Carter came for a variety of reasons. At the time they worked together on foreign aid and dairy policy here in Wisconsin. “He needed me on issues and I needed him on some issues,” said Carter.

Carter gave a speech at the ceremony. Historian Ben Clark said he addressed the people’s trust in the white house. “This is sort of in the aftermath of watergate and so there is a lot of skepticism about the people in charge,” said Ben Clark, Marathon County Historical Society Historian.

Tom Spencer’s father drove the car with President Carter’s press secretary. Spencer assisted with security, communicating with the secret service, and was on the VIP bus.

“My dad was a very simple man, blue-collar worker and he got all cleaned up, shirt, tie and everything and he was pretty proud of doing that,” said Tom spencer, a volunteer at the event. “For years you’d talk with someone that had been to the event and just share with them, ‘well that was cool, I was there too, and here’s why.”

Obey said he’ll remember Carter as being one of the most decent human beings ever to occupy the white house. “He truly cared about other people and he put the needs of average people first,” he added.

President Carter had a lot of noteworthy accomplishments even after his presidency. He earned a Nobel Peace Prize, worked further in foreign aid, and wrote 20 books.

At 98 years old, Carter is the longest-living former president.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.