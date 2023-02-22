News and First Alert Weather App
Protasiewicz advances in race for Wisconsin high court

(WSAW)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 8:48 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A liberal Milwaukee judge advanced in Tuesday’s Wisconsin Supreme Court primary, securing one of two spots for the April general election that will determine majority control.

Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Janet Protasiewicz advanced in the four-person race. It was too early to know who also secured enough votes to face her in the April 4 election. Two conservatives and another liberal candidate were running.

Conservatives have controlled the state Supreme Court for 15 years, but an open seat this year gives liberals a chance to take over the majority with issues like abortion access, gerrymandered legislative districts and voting rights heading into the 2024 presidential election at stake.

The court came within one vote of overturning President Joe Biden’s win in the state in 2020, and both major parties are preparing for another close margin in 2024.

Protasiewicz raised more money than her three challengers combined and collected hundreds of endorsements, including from two current liberal justices on the court. She has campaigned as a supporter of abortion rights and said legislative maps drawn by Republicans and approved by the current Supreme Court were “rigged.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

