Portage County tow ban to go into effect through Thursday evening

By Sean White
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 4:41 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Effective immediately, due to hazardous weather conditions, a towing moratorium, or “tow ban”, has been instituted in Portage County and will remain in effect until Thursday at 7 p.m.

As the storm moves through the area, visibility conditions will be greatly reduced and will make vehicle removal extremely hazardous to other motorists, tow truck drivers, and law enforcement officers.

Vehicles that become stuck or disabled, and are not an immediate traffic hazard, will be marked and left until conditions improve, wherein their removal can be done more safely. Occupants of disabled or stranded vehicles will be taken to a safe location, where they can wait until the weather allows for towing operations to resume.

Towing companies, private persons, and other entities are warned that they are prohibited from removing vehicles without specific authorization under section 346.04(1) of the Wisconsin Statutes.

