Mayor Mike Wiza gives update on April Election and USGA Men’s Senior Open

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The city of Stevens Point is making sure everyone is ready for the April election, plus they have been busy planning for the USGA Men’s Senior Open scheduled for late June. Stevens Point Mayor Mike Wiza stopped by NewsChannel 7 to give an update on city news and events.

Transportation Referenda

There will be two transportation referenda on the April 2023 ballot in Stevens Point. Wiza said the referenda are for normal, scheduled road projects for 2024. However, these two transportation projects must be on the ballot because of the referendum passed in August 2021. All transportation projects over one million dollars must go to a public vote.

“There’s no election in 2024, so we just really need your support. Get out there and vote on April 4,” Wiza said. “Again, it’s our normal road reconstruction and repaving projects within the city of Stevens Point.”

New County Justice Center

Stevens Point is also considering a location for the new County Justice Center. Wiza said it would include a new jail and a new courthouse, along with everything that goes with that including jury duty and getting marriage licenses. He said a small group in the city wants to build the new County Justice Center outside of the downtown area and put it on the east end of the city, but Wiza would rather not see that happen.

“I think it’s important that that Justice Center, stay downtown. We have a working relationship, the city and the county work together on a lot of things and we’ve accumulated enough land downtown, we’ve got almost 14 acres, ” he said.

USGA Men’s Senior Open

The USGA Men’s Senior Open is only about five months out and Stevens Point is continuing to plan for the more than 70,000 people they’re expecting in town for the event. Wiza said the event will be all hand on deck, even getting help from the city of Wausau and Wisconsin Rapids for hotels, restaurants among other attractions. Stevens Point is currently working with emergency services to ensure proper police protection and medical assistance is available for the event. Wiza said they’re also working with transportation to provide shuttles and creating parking lot areas.

“There’s something for everybody at this event and... [it] culminates with our Riverfront Rendezvous celebration down by the river. So we’re expecting a ton of extra people this year for our Riverfront Rendezvous celebration,” Wiza said.

The USGA Men’s Senior Open will be happening June 29-July 2 at SentryWorld in Stevens Point.

